Jyotiraditya Scindia condemns racial harassment of Arunachal women in Delhi, seeks swift action

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 24, has strongly reacted to the alleged racial harassment of three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

In a post on X, Scindia expressed deep anguish over the incident, stating that a minor residential dispute escalating into abuse and intimidation rooted in prejudice is “profoundly shameful and unacceptable.”

He said he had spoken with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and also taken up the matter with the Commissioner of Delhi Police, seeking immediate and stringent action.

The DoNER Minister informed that an FIR has been registered and that he has been assured the accused will be apprehended at the earliest.

“Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated. Their safety and dignity are paramount,” Scindia wrote, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to ensuring protection and justice for people from the region residing across the country.