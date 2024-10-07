Arunachal Pradesh's Project Affected Committee for the Kalai-II Hydro Power Project (Hawaii) called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, at Tezu, Lohit district to raise their grievances.

In response, the deputy chief minister took note of concerns pertaining to the safety, security and development of both the upstream and downstream affected people during the implementation of the project.

He further assured the delegation that the Arunachal government will take up their concerns with the implementing agency, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation at New Delhi as well as with Chief Minister Pema Khandu so that decisions can be made at the govrnment level.

Chowna Mein assured the people of the government's commitment to their welfare as per the norms laid down under Hydropower Policy.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein was joined by Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Dr. Mohesh Chai, Mutchu Mithi, Puinnyo Apum, Nalong Mize and local community leaders.