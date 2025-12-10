Kameng Hydro Power Station donates computer systems to boost digital learning in Arunachal's West Kameng

In a move to strengthen digital education in remote Himalayan regions, the Kameng Hydro Power Station (KaHPS) handed over five computer desktops to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), Thembang, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the year 2025–26.



The donation, made on December 8, 2025, aims to enhance the school’s digital learning infrastructure and provide students with access to essential technological tools. Officials from KaHPS stated that the initiative reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to improving educational opportunities in rural and underserved communities.



The handover ceremony was attended by Shri Mimar Ete, Security Head, and Shri K.T. Liana, IT In-Charge, representing KaHPS, along with teachers and students of the school.

School authorities expressed their gratitude, noting that the new computer systems will play a crucial role in expanding computer education, improving digital literacy, and equipping students with vital skills for future academic and career growth.



Officials further added that the systems would be utilised to introduce more structured computer-based learning modules, ensuring that students in remote areas are not left behind in the rapidly evolving digital era.