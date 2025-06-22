Kamle district's Longku Komal crowned Miss Universe Arunachal 2025

Longku Komal from Kamle district emerged victorious at the Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2025 pageant, claiming the prestigious title at a ceremony held at Kalawangpo Hall in Tawang.

The 21-year-old contestant will now represent the northeastern state at the Miss Universe India 2025 competition, marking a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh's participation in national beauty pageants.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended as the chief guest, while Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini served as the guest of honour. MLA Lekang Likha Soni was also present at the event.

Komal's victory came after intense competition among contestants from across the state. Her performance throughout the evening demonstrated both poise and confidence, ultimately convincing the judges of her potential to represent Arunachal Pradesh on the national stage.

The winner received a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh, while the first runner-up was awarded Rs 1.2 lakh and the second runner-up received Rs 1 lakh.

The pageant serves as a stepping stone for young women from the state to gain exposure and compete at higher levels. Previous winners have gone on to participate in national competitions, bringing recognition to Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage.

Komal's selection comes at a time when northeastern states are gaining increased visibility in national beauty contests. Her preparation for the Miss Universe India competition will focus on representing her state's unique traditions and contemporary aspirations.

The event organisers noted strong participation from across Arunachal Pradesh's districts, reflecting growing interest among young women to participate in such platforms. The pageant included traditional rounds showcasing regional culture alongside contemporary segments testing contestants' communication skills and social awareness.

With her victory, Komal joins the ranks of state representatives who will compete for the Miss Universe India crown, potentially advancing to represent the country at the international Miss Universe competition.