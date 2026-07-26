Kargil Vijay Diwas observed across Subansiri Valley with military honours

The Spearhead Division of Spear Corps commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, July 26 by organising a series of tribute events across the Subansiri Valley, including a wreath-laying ceremony, remembrance programmes and sports activities to honour the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

The commemorations witnessed the participation of serving Army personnel, veterans, students and local residents, who came together to pay homage to the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity during Operation Vijay.

The programme featured a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the fallen heroes, followed by an address highlighting the significance of Operation Vijay and the enduring legacy of the Kargil War. A screening of the film LOC Kargil was also organised to commemorate the sacrifices of the soldiers and to familiarise the younger generation with the events of the conflict.

During the event, Army personnel reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the highest traditions of valour, discipline and selfless service to the nation. The observance also served as an opportunity to reinforce the values of patriotism, duty and national pride among students and local participants.

The Spearhead Division said the commemoration reflected its continued commitment to preserving the legacy of the Kargil heroes while remaining steadfast in its responsibility to safeguard the nation's frontiers.

Describing the spirit of the occasion, the Division reiterated that the sacrifices of the Kargil martyrs continue to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens alike, reaffirming its resolve to carry forward their legacy of courage and service to the nation.