Arunachal Guv honours Kargil heroes; calls for vigilance, modern warfare preparedness

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik, on July 25, paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil war.

He said the Kargil Vijay Diwas is not merely a celebration of victory, but a profound reminder of the extraordinary courage, selfless sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism displayed by the Indian armed forces.

"Against impossible odds and in the most unforgiving terrain, our soldiers stood tall to defend the motherland, embodying the true spirit of India," he said.

Parnaik expressed hope that the historic occasion would continue to inspire patriotism, nationalism, and the spirit of sacrifice among all Indians.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas encourages us to rise above differences and rededicate ourselves to the ideals of unity, resilience, and national pride. As we remember our fallen heroes with gratitude and reverence, their legacy continues to awaken the spirit of service in every Indian," he said.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle in the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

During the day, Governor Parnaik emphasised the crucial role played by the Army in defending the state's borders besides contributing significantly to the development of the remote and sensitive regions, an official statement said here.

Addressing Army officers at Dinjan Military Station in Assam's Tinsukia district, Parnaik spoke on the evolving global geopolitical landscape and urged officers to study 'Operation Sindoor' from strategic, operational, and humanitarian angles.

He highlighted the operation's broader implications and called it a valuable learning opportunity that could sharpen their professional and tactical competence.

The governor stressed on the importance of operational preparedness, perception management, and leveraging modern technologies in contemporary warfare.

"Staying one step ahead of potential threats is not an option, it is a necessity," he asserted, urging officers to remain alert to adversarial tactics while continually strengthening their capabilities.

Appreciating the Army's outreach in the state, the governor lauded units that go beyond the call of duty, especially those supporting education and healthcare in border villages.

He encouraged further expansion of these people-centric efforts under 'Operation Sadbhavana' to deepen the trust between the armed forces and local communities.

Earlier, GOC of the 2 Mountain Division, Maj Gen V S Deshpande, briefed the governor on the Division's operational mandate and ongoing goodwill initiatives under the Sadbhavana projects.

He noted that these efforts not only ensure security but also foster enduring partnerships with the people of Arunachal's remote frontier areas.

The interaction highlighted the Army's dual mission in Arunachal Pradesh, defending the borders and nurturing grassroots development, both of which remain critical to national security and regional stability.