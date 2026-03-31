Karnataka expert team deployed in Arunachal to capture rogue elephant

A 12-member expert team from Karnataka has been deployed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district to track and capture a rogue elephant blamed for multiple human casualties over the past two years, officials said on March 31.

The team, which arrived in Deomali on March 30, is led by senior veterinary officer and elephant specialist Ramesha H. It includes experts in tranquilisation, wildlife monitoring, and trained mahouts from Karnataka’s elephant camps.

According to officials, the operation will utilise trained ‘kumki’ elephants along with thermal drones to track the animal and facilitate its safe capture and relocation.

Range Forest Officer of Deomali, Diwang Lowang, urged residents to remain alert and promptly report any sightings of the elephant to the forest department.

He emphasised that public cooperation would be crucial for the success of the operation, which aims to prevent further loss of life while ensuring the animal is safely relocated.