Arunachal's Keyi Panyor issues first homestay licence, boosting rural tourism

Arunachal's Keyi Panyor District Tourism Department has issued its first-ever homestay licence, marking a landmark step in the district’s efforts to promote rural and community-based tourism.

The licence was officially handed over by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti, IAS, in the presence of Circle Officer John Diru, making the occasion a significant milestone for the district.

Officials said the move is expected to create new opportunities for local communities, allowing them to actively participate in tourism activities while also generating sustainable sources of income.

By encouraging homestays, the department aims to offer visitors an authentic experience of the region’s cultural traditions and natural beauty, which remain central to Keyi Panyor’s identity.

The homestay licence initiative is also seen as a way to strengthen the connection between hosts and guests, ensuring that tourism growth benefits local households directly. At the same time, it highlights the administration’s focus on balancing economic development with the preservation of the district’s heritage and environment.

With this first licence, the district has formally set the stage for the growth of rural tourism.