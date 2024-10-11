Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticised Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for his controversial remarks involving Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju on his X handle questioned Pannun's authority, asking, "Is Arunachal Pradesh your personal property that you are asking China to take it?"

The minister expressed concern over certain groups in India supporting divisive elements, referring to them as the "tukde tukde gang."

Rijiju's comments come in response to Pannun's recent statements, which have sparked widespread condemnation.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, has been vocal in defending the state's sovereignty and integrity.

Notably, the general counsel of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a video message threatens to fuel independence movements in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland next, “just like in Punjab”, to “Balkanise the Union of India”. He addresses Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying “now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back” and falsely claiming that “Arunachal Pradesh is the territory of China”.

The video surfaced after Canada’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, reaffirmed Canada’s policy of respecting India’s territorial integrity, stating, “There’s one India, and that’s been made very clear.” Morrison’s comments were made during a public hearing of Canada’s foreign interference commission in Ottawa earlier this month.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a key leader of the Khalistan movement and legal adviser for SFJ, was declared a terrorist by India in 2020 for promoting secessionist activities.