Body of a missing local 25-year-old woman was discovered on March 30 near a tea garden in Kharsang circle of Changlang district. And immediately after the discovery of the dead body, a large crowd of villagers, old and young, men and women, thronged the Kharsang Police Station.

They demanded the release of two people who had previously been arrested and were being held in police custody in connection with the March 7 abduction of a 25-year-old woman.

When the police refused to hand over the pair, an enraged mob set fire to a police vehicle on the premises of the PS.

Shomlung Mossang, MLA of Bordumsa, and Sunny K. Singh, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Miao, rushed to the scene and attempted to calm the crowd.

But the mob was on dead ears, and the vehicle was quickly set ablaze and ground to ashes. The deployment of police forces has also increased in order to control the multiplying mob.

Sunny K. Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Kharsang SDO Rakesh Rai are personally overseeing the situation and repeatedly urging the public to maintain peace and let the law take its course.