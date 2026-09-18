‘Khaya hai, khane diya hai, khilwaya bhi hai’: Congress targets PM Modi over Arunachal CM

The Congress on September 18 launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu continuing in office amid a CBI probe into contracts allegedly awarded to his family members when he was the state's PWD minister.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, alleged that Khandu should have resigned or been asked to step down following the Supreme Court's direction for a CBI inquiry.

Ramesh claimed that the Supreme Court on April 6 ordered a CBI inquiry into contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore allegedly awarded by Khandu, during his tenure as PWD minister, to his family members between 2015 and 2025.

The Congress leader alleged that the Supreme Court's directive had come as a surprise to the Centre and accused the BJP-led government of allowing Khandu to continue in office.

Ramesh further claimed that the Supreme Court had summoned senior Arunachal Pradesh government officials on August 3 after the CBI complained about an alleged lack of cooperation from the state government.

He alleged that Khandu, who he said has continued to hold the PWD portfolio, was denying investigators access to relevant files.

Ramesh also referred to an August 24 hearing, claiming that the Supreme Court had observed that instead of providing relevant documents, the state government had supplied “huge chunks” of documents to the CBI.

“It is extraordinary and totally unacceptable that the CM continues in office. This shows the complete hypocrisy of the PM,” Ramesh said.

Taking a direct swipe at Modi's earlier anti-corruption slogan “Na khaunga, na khane dunga”, Ramesh said the Arunachal case was another example of “khaya hai, khane diya hai aur khilwaya bhi hai”.

The Congress leader said the matter is scheduled to come up before the Supreme Court again on September 25.

The allegations raised by Ramesh concern an ongoing legal proceeding and CBI investigation; the claims regarding the contracts and the conduct of the Arunachal Pradesh government are subject to the proceedings and have not been established by a final judicial finding.