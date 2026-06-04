Khet Bachao Abhiyan launched in Arunachal, minister calls for collective action to protect soil health

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Allied Departments Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Thursday, June 4 launched the statewide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ at Tana Hari Fish Farm in Emchi Village, Doimukh, calling for a collective effort to safeguard the state’s soil health and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The programme, organised by the District Agriculture Office, Yupia, in Papum Pare district, was attended by farmers, Panchayat leaders, members of the Kisan Morcha and agriculture officials from across the district.

Addressing the gathering, Wangsu described the campaign as a significant initiative aimed at addressing growing concerns over soil degradation, loss of agricultural land during monsoon seasons, declining soil fertility and environmental imbalances linked to the excessive use of chemical fertilizers.

He said the state had gradually moved away from traditional agricultural systems and stressed the need to restore sustainable farming practices. Emphasising the importance of preserving soil and water resources, the minister encouraged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and adopt eco-friendly alternatives such as natural farming and vermicomposting.

Wangsu stated that soil conservation should be viewed as a shared responsibility and highlighted the role of indigenous agricultural knowledge in maintaining ecological balance. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Central Government, expressing appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare for initiating the nationwide campaign.

MLA Nabam Vivek, who attended the programme as Guest of Honour, said the gradual shift away from natural farming practices over the years had necessitated such an awareness initiative. He noted that the campaign was closely linked to public health and food security by promoting the production of safe and healthy food.

Deputy Commissioner of Yupia, Lobsang Tsering, also addressed the gathering and described the initiative as a forward-looking movement aimed at ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability.

As part of the programme, technical sessions were conducted for farmers and stakeholders on the balanced use of fertilizers, soil health management and natural farming techniques. The sessions focused on creating awareness about sustainable cultivation methods and improving agricultural productivity while preserving environmental resources.

Among those present at the event were Director of Agriculture, Nokliam Sumnyang, Joint Director (Plant Protection), Directorate of Agriculture, along with departmental officials and farmers from the district.

The ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ is a nationwide awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to promote soil health management, balanced fertilizer use, adoption of natural farming practices, reduction in edible oil consumption and preparedness against drought conditions. The month-long campaign, running from June 1 to June 30, includes training programmes and field-level demonstrations conducted five days a week across the country.