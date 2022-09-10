The military camp in Kibithu, Arunachal Pradesh has been renamed as ‘Gen Bipin Rawat Military garrison’ in honour of the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who was killed in a chopper crash last December.

Governor Brig D. B. Mishra inaugurated a gate built in the region's traditional architectural style (Retd). Pema Kandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, dedicated the 22-kilometer road segment between Walong and Kibithu as Gen. Bipin Rawat Marg.

Kibithu is a small village in the Lohit Valley in the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP), near the Line of Actual Control, From 1999 until 2000, Gen. Rawat served as a Colonel and commanded this location's 5/11 Gorkha Rifles Battalion.

Lt Gen R. P. Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, and the daughters of Gen Rawat were among those present at the event.