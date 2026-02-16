Kiren Rijiju displays paddling skills as Kayaking Championship concludes in picturesque Tawang

A six-day international kayaking tournament concluded on the fast-flowing Tawangchu River near the India-China border, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju showcasing his paddling skills at the closing ceremony on February 15.



The second edition of the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship (TTIKC) II was held along the scenic stretches of the river in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, drawing participants and adventure enthusiasts to the high-altitude region.



Indian kayakers Shikha Chouhan and Bhumi Baghel from Madhya Pradesh secured the top two honours, while Elizabeth Vincent from Meghalaya clinched the third position in the championship.



Rijiju, who holds the parliamentary affairs and minority affairs portfolios and represents Arunachal West in the Lok Sabha, participated in kayaking during the closing event, becoming the first Union minister to experience the sport at the championship venue.



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness at witnessing the energy and enthusiasm at the closing ceremony.

“Rijiju's participation reflects his true passion for sports and a strong commitment towards encouraging our athletes and promoting adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.



Khandu added that with sustained efforts by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Arunachal Kayaking and Canoeing Association (AKCA), sportspersons from the region would shine on national and international platforms.



In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described Tawang as a great destination for adventure sports and eco-tourism, sharing his excitement at attending the championship’s closing ceremony and prize distribution at Bongleng-Kharung-Lungla along the Tawangchu River.



Bilquis Mir, chairperson of the IKCA, said the championship, held in remote border villages such as Khurung and Bongling, brought increased footfalls and contributed to infrastructure development and amenities for local residents.



The event was organised with the support of the Arunachal Pradesh government in association with the IKCA, AKCA and the Arunachal Olympic Association.



Tawang, situated at an altitude of over 10,000 feet near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, is home to the historic Tawang Monastery, founded in 1680. The district is also the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso.



The Tawangchu River, the main river of the district, is formed by the confluence of two fast-flowing tributaries from Tibet, Tsona Chu and Nyamjang Chu, before flowing into Bhutan and eventually merging with the Brahmaputra in Assam.



After the success of its inaugural edition, the TTIKC returned this year with promises of bigger, bolder and more competitive white-water kayaking in the years ahead, further positioning Tawang as an emerging hub for adventure tourism in India.