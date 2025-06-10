Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, distributed compensation to families affected by the Frontier Highway Project (9 Mile to Lada) in Nafra, Arunachal Pradesh on June 9.

While distributing the compensation, the Union minister highlighted the importance of the Frontier Highway, which will feature double-lane facilities, especially in the border regions of the state.

He stated, “Development cannot happen without proper road connectivity. Gone are the days when it used to take an entire day or more to reach the state capital from places like Nafra, Seppa, or Koloriang. Today, with improved road infrastructure, one can reach Itanagar within a few hours. It was my dream and promise to ensure proper road connectivity for our people.”

He further emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing border connectivity and noted that several projects are currently underway under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The minister also appealed to the public not to create any disturbances or hindrances in the implementation of development projects. “Instead, we should welcome such initiatives,” he added.

He urged the compensation beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously for the welfare of their families.

Local MLA Dongru Siongju expressed his heartfelt gratitude for bringing the ambitious and transformative Frontier Highway Project to the state.

The event was attended by DC Bichom Bopai Puriok, In-charge DC of West Kameng Rinchin Leta, SP Bichom Pawan Yadav (IPS), ADC L.W. Bapu, ZPC Mije Degio, HoDs, PRI leaders, former MLA Rinchin Kharu Rijiju, GBs, senior leaders, members of the public, and others.