NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today reached Bidovce in Slovakia to interact with Indians who were stranded in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Many of them have been put up in neighbouring countries until they can be brought back to India.

"Today morning, I visited Bidovce in Slovakia to check basic facilities for our citizens coming from Ukraine. Initially they had faced difficulties which will be taken care of now," Rijiju captioned a video where he can be seen interacting with the evacuees.

Many people commended the country's quickness in bringing back the imperiled students on such short notice.

"India's supremacy in Diplomacy and Foreign Relations today is evident and is robust compared to majority countries of the World ! The usual hindrance observed is people overlook their own shortcomings. Responsibility is ingrained ! Good wishes !," one user wrote.

"Hope all of our nationals will be soon in the motherland. Where big powers are silence on the matter evacuating their nationals, Indian govt is doing extraordinary work to evacuate the citizens. It's really difficult job," wrote another.

The Centre has informed that as many as 31 evacuation flights will be operated to bring back 6,300 citizens from the eastern European nation. Under "Operation Ganga", Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Indian Air Force will be operated for the evacuees.

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