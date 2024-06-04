Union minister and BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju has secured a decisive victory in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, defeating his closest competitor, Nabam Tuki of the Congress, by a margin of 1,00,738 votes, as reported by the Election Commission.

Rijiju received a total of 2,05,417 votes, while Tuki, a former chief minister, garnered 1,04,679 votes.

This victory marks another successful campaign for Rijiju, though with a reduced margin compared to the 2019 elections, where he won by 1,74,843 votes. Despite the narrower win, Rijiju's continued hold on the seat underscores his strong influence and popularity in the region.

Rijiju's re-election is expected to further bolster the BJP's presence in Arunachal Pradesh.