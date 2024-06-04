Kiren Rijiju wins Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat with over 1 lakh votes
Union minister Kiren Rijiju has won the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate Nabam Tuki by 1,00,738 votes. This victory, although with a reduced margin, reinforces Rijiju's significant influence in the region.
- Kiren Rijiju wins Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat
- Defeats Congress candidate Nabam Tuki by 1,00,738 votes
- Victory strengthens BJP presence in Arunachal Pradesh
Union minister and BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju has secured a decisive victory in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, defeating his closest competitor, Nabam Tuki of the Congress, by a margin of 1,00,738 votes, as reported by the Election Commission.
Rijiju received a total of 2,05,417 votes, while Tuki, a former chief minister, garnered 1,04,679 votes.
This victory marks another successful campaign for Rijiju, though with a reduced margin compared to the 2019 elections, where he won by 1,74,843 votes. Despite the narrower win, Rijiju's continued hold on the seat underscores his strong influence and popularity in the region.
Rijiju's re-election is expected to further bolster the BJP's presence in Arunachal Pradesh.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today