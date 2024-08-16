The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal Pradesh Branch has announced a 24-hour shutdown of all routine medical services across the state in response to the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The protest, set to begin at 6 AM on August 17 and end at 6 AM on August 18, will affect OPD, elective surgeries, and non-essential services in government and private hospitals, NGO-run institutions and private clinics.

The decision comes amid widespread outrage and condemnation from the medical community. According to a circular issued by Dr. Kesang Wangdi Thongdok, President of IMA Arunachal Pradesh, the protest seeks to draw attention to the inadequate response from government authorities and the recent attacks on protesting junior doctors by goons.

The IMA's demands include:

- Immediate arrest and speedy trial of the perpetrators to ensure maximum punishment.

- Formulation of a central law to protect healthcare professionals from violence and harassment.

- Declaration of all healthcare institutions as special protected zones.

- Empowerment of the National Medical Council to enforce stringent safety regulations for medical students and practitioners across India.