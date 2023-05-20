Koloriang, the picturesque town nestled in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh and bordering Tibet, has recently garnered attention as citizens advocate for its recognition as the wettest place on earth. Locals assert that Koloriang surpasses the renowned rainfall records of Mawsynram and Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya, urging the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to install rain gauges to accurately measure the downpour.

With a rich history of heavy rainfall, except during the months of October to December, Koloriang's residents contend that their town experiences an exceptional deluge throughout the year. The older generation, who have witnessed these meteorological patterns for decades, firmly believe that Koloriang receives the highest amount of rainfall when compared to other regions. They assert that if the IMD consistently records and verifies these figures, Koloriang could rightfully claim the title of the wettest place on earth.

Situated at an altitude of 1000 meters above sea level, Koloriang is enveloped by towering mountains and surrounded by administrative circles such as Sarli, Damin, and Parsiparlo. Located approximately 255 km from the state capital, Itanagar, the town's natural beauty attracts visitors interested in nature walks and trekking amid its breathtaking landscapes. Notably, Lurugh Pass near Sarli, just 40 km from Koloriang, is gaining popularity as a major tourist destination due to its heavy snowfall.

According to Nangram Gungtam, a resident of Koloriang, the town experiences limited sunlight for only three months of the year, with heavy rainfall dominating the rest. He invites rain enthusiasts to visit Koloriang, assuring them that they will encounter downpours amid the stunning mountain ranges. However, this abundant precipitation poses challenges for development projects, such as the construction of infrastructure and houses, as the working season is confined to just three months. The summer season in Koloriang witnesses daily rainfall, a fact that can be verified through ground surveys and public opinion.

Chello Yefa, a vendor at Koloriang market, affirms the town's frequent and heavy rainfall. She highlights the consequences of these downpours, including landslides that disrupt road connectivity and lead to shortages of essential commodities. Farmers in the region face difficulties due to continuous incessant rains, which damage their crops.

Nangram Mege, speaking exclusively to India Today, urges Union Earth Science Minister Khiren Rijiju, who also serves as the local Member of Parliament, to declare Koloriang as the town receiving the heaviest rainfall throughout the year. Mege explains that while there is minimal rainfall in the early morning, once the sun crosses midday, heavy and regular downpours ensue, except during the winter months. He emphasizes the impact on the local tribal community, hindering farming activities and causing landslides and soil erosion. These factors prompt many citizens to migrate to the state capital and other towns in search of livelihood opportunities.

Mege appeals to Minister Rijiju to direct the IMD to conduct a comprehensive survey and record the rainfall Koloriang receives, firmly believing that the town has the potential to replace Cherrapunjee as the wettest place on earth. This distinction could attract tourists and rain enthusiasts, bolstering the tourism industry in the remote Kurung Kumey district, which shares a border with China.