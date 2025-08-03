Korean youth volunteers join forces with Itanagar residents in major cleanliness drive

In a heartening display of international solidarity and civic responsibility, student volunteers from South Korea joined hands with locals in Arunachal Pradesh for a large-scale cleanliness campaign, led by the global volunteer group ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z). The initiative was carried out under the auspices of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and spanned the stretch from Indira Gandhi Park to the Civil Secretariat Gate.



Tame Phassang, Mayor of Itanagar, actively participated in the campaign, which was organised by ASEZ — the student volunteer wing of the World Mission Society Church of God. The event saw spirited participation from both international and local youth, who worked together to collect and segregate waste, raise awareness on environmental sustainability, and encourage eco-conscious behaviour among the public.



Lauding the collaboration, Mayor Phassang remarked, “I am truly overwhelmed by the commendable efforts of the South Korean and Arunachali students. These young minds are not only setting an example but also inspiring a culture of collective responsibility. If international volunteers can come forward to clean our streets, we, as citizens, must rise to the occasion and take ownership of our city’s wellbeing.”



The mayor further emphasized the importance of Jan Bhagidari — people's participation — in achieving long-term urban cleanliness. He announced the IMC’s intention to forge an official partnership with ASEZ for sustained awareness drives and environmental initiatives across Itanagar and beyond.



ASEZ, which operates in over 175 countries, aligns its activities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Its focus includes promoting environmental stewardship, youth volunteerism, and community engagement to combat climate change and urban pollution.



The event culminated with volunteers and citizens pledging to maintain their commitment to a cleaner and greener Itanagar. With growing momentum, the campaign is expected to inspire similar grassroots movements throughout Arunachal Pradesh.