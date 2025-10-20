Kumey River Angling Fest draws crowds to Arunachal’s border district

The first-ever Kumey River Angling Fest 1.0 turned the remote border region of Kurung Kumey in Arunachal Pradesh into a centre of adventure and cultural exchange on October 17 and 18. The two-day festival, organised by the District Administration in collaboration with local organisations and community groups, aimed to promote eco-tourism, conserve the region’s aquatic biodiversity, and celebrate local traditions.

The event’s core theme focused on the conservation and preservation of the Mahseer, a prized Himalayan fish species native to the Kumey River. Over 150 anglers from across the Northeast participated in the competitions — the first day reserved for invited lure anglers and the second open to the public, featuring both lure and bait categories.

Dr Paney Thoungon won the lure fishing competition, securing a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, a trophy, and fishing accessories. In the open competition, Seji (full name not available) claimed the top position with a Rs 1 lakh prize.

Beyond the angling contests, the festival featured river rafting, traditional fishing demonstrations such as Subuk and Pattar, and exhibitions showcasing Neolithic artefacts discovered at Parsiparlo — the only identified Neolithic site in Arunachal Pradesh. Visitors also explored nearby attractions like the Karugh Selley caves.

The event was led by the Kumey Valley River Festival Committee (KVRFC), chaired by Dare Logung and organised by Secretary Ha Takia, with technical support from the Arunachal Anglers Forum headed by Advocate B. Tayu. The Kurung Kumey District Administration under DC C. Chuku and the district police under SP Bomken Basar extended logistical assistance. Tourism promotion efforts were coordinated by district tourism chairman Nangram Kayang.

The festival received sponsorship from MLA Pani Taram and fishing accessories from angler and entrepreneur Derek D’Souza. Organisers said the success of the inaugural edition has laid the groundwork for making the Kumey River Angling Fest an annual event to boost tourism, conservation, and community engagement in the frontier district.