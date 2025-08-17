Labourer goes missing while crossing river in Arunachal’s Tirap, search underway

A labourer has gone missing while attempting to cross a river near R K Mission School at Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The missing individual has been identified as Bappon Mahato, a native of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. According to officials, Mahato and five other labourers tried to wade through the river on Saturday. While the others managed to reach safety, Mahato was pulled under by the powerful current and has not been located since.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched an extensive search and rescue operation in the area. Teams have been deployed along the downstream stretches in the hope of tracing the missing worker.

Authorities said the operation will continue until further notice. Local residents have also been alerted to assist by sharing any information that may aid in the search.