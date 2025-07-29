Labourer trampled to death in Arunachal as human-elephant conflict intensifies

A 46-year-old tea garden labourer was killed in a tragic elephant attack in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, marking the second such fatality in the region this month and the third in the past year, highlighting the growing threat of human-wildlife conflict.

The incident occurred at Aghupirihat, situated between Namsang and Deomali, when a wild elephant entered the residence of the victim, Dhiren Tati, late Monday night while he was asleep. Eyewitnesses reported that the elephant pulled Tati out through a window and fatally trampled him. The animal also caused significant structural damage to the house during the assault.

Forest department officials from the Deomali range confirmed the incident and said that personnel responded promptly upon receiving information on Tuesday. However, by the time they arrived, Tati was already dead. Photographic evidence, elephant dung, and a freshly dug burial site confirmed the elephant's presence.



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Authorities have expressed deep concern over the increasing frequency of elephant intrusions in human settlements. The forest department has urged local residents to remain vigilant, avoid nighttime outdoor activity, and report any elephant sightings promptly.

Efforts are underway to monitor elephant movement more closely and implement measures to reduce such deadly encounters. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring wildlife safety while also protecting human lives and livelihoods, stating that further strategies are being considered to mitigate such risks in the future.