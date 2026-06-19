Landslide blocks Likabali–Basar road at Arunachal's Magi; administration issues travel advisory

The Lower Siang District Administration has issued a travel advisory after the Likabali–Basar road was blocked at Magi due to heavy rainfall-triggered landslides and mudslides, disrupting vehicular movement along the route.

According to the advisory, continuous rainfall in the region has led to the accumulation of debris and earth, making the road unsafe for commuters. Authorities are monitoring the situation, while efforts to clear the affected stretch are expected to begin once weather and ground conditions permit.

The administration has urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel on the route until restoration work is completed and normal traffic movement resumes.

Travellers have also been advised to check with local authorities and police officials for the latest road conditions before commencing their journey. For those with unavoidable travel requirements, the administration has called for extreme caution, particularly while passing through landslide-prone areas.

Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with safety measures and follow updates issued by the district administration as adverse weather conditions continue to affect several parts of Arunachal Pradesh.