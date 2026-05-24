Landslide blocks Pasighat-Aalo highway in Arunachal Pradesh

Vehicular movement along the National Highway connecting Pasighat to Boleng and Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh was disrupted on Sunday, May 24, after a major landslide blocked a stretch of the road near Kebang in the Siang district.

The highway, which serves as a key link between East Siang, Siang and West Siang districts, remained completely cut off following the landslide, with no vehicles able to pass through the affected area.

Officials said heavy and incessant rainfall across the Siang belt triggered the landslide and also caused flooding in several areas.





The administration has advised commuters and travellers to avoid the route until the debris is cleared and normal traffic movement is restored.

Authorities are expected to begin road clearance operations shortly to reopen the highway and restore connectivity in the region.

The continuing rainfall has led to concerns over further landslides and road blockades in vulnerable hill areas of the State. Residents in affected regions have been urged to remain cautious amid the prevailing weather conditions.