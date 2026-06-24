Landslides cut off key Arunachal highway stretches; travel advisory issued

The Papum Pare district administration has issued a travel advisory after heavy landslides triggered by incessant rainfall and flash floods blocked two crucial road stretches in Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting connectivity to several western districts.

According to an advisory issued by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kipa Raja from Sagalee on Wednesday, the NH-13 road between Sagalee and Hoj Junction Point, as well as the NH-713A road between Potin and the Dakte-Hoj bridge point, have been completely blocked at multiple locations following overnight landslides on June 24.

Officials said the landslides were caused by continuous rainfall and flash floods that affected the region, leading to severe disruptions in road communication.

Road clearance operations are currently underway on a war footing. The restoration work on NH-13 is being carried out by SUSHEE Infra & Mining Ltd, while the Ziro Highway Division of the Public Works Department (PWD) is engaged in clearing the NH-713A stretch.

However, the administration stated that it is not yet possible to determine the exact time required to restore traffic movement due to the extent of the damage and the prevailing weather conditions.

In view of the situation, commuters and travellers from East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, West Kameng and Tawang districts have been advised to completely avoid travelling on the affected road stretches during both day and night until further updates are issued.

The advisory will remain in force at least until the forenoon of June 25, when authorities are expected to review the road conditions and provide an updated status.

The district administration has also shared emergency contact numbers for officials and engineers involved in the restoration work and urged the public to remain cautious and follow official advisories to ensure their safety during the ongoing monsoon season.

The latest advisory comes amid widespread monsoon-related disruptions across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, where landslides, flash floods and damaged infrastructure have affected transportation and rescue operations.

