The serene and culturally rich Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district is on the cusp of transformation into a model cultural tourism destination, following an intensive visit by a delegation of heritage and tourism experts.

The visit, spearheaded by Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director of Tourism, included Dr. Madhura Dutta, an international cultural heritage expert; Tsering Dekey, District Tourism Officer; and Raj Basu, a prominent rural tourism mentor and Advisor to the Department of Tourism. A specialized documentation team also accompanied the delegation to comprehensively study the site.

This field visit builds on an earlier survey led by renowned conservation architect Anjan Mitra, who had carried out an in-depth assessment of Lhou Grelleng’s vernacular architecture and cultural landscape.

The delegation held a community interaction at the village monastery, engaging closely with the Lhou Grelleng Heritage Village Committee. The community confirmed that critical infrastructure upgrades—such as road access and parking facilities—are nearing completion, paving the way for greater tourist accessibility.

During the interaction, Sonam stressed the importance of Responsible Tourism, particularly in remote tribal areas, and highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s 14 officially recognized tourism circuits. She emphasized that community-led cultural preservation is key to sustainable tourism.

Dr. Dutta emphasized the village’s significant heritage value and shared UNESCO-aligned practices for cultural preservation. She spoke on the importance of maintaining technical integrity in the process of conserving Cultural Landscapes.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey addressed declining tourist engagement in the region, noting that the lack of immersive cultural experiences has reduced the average tourist stay from five nights to just two. She advocated for a full-day cultural itinerary to reinvigorate tourism interest.

Raj Basu reiterated that the success of such heritage projects rests on active community involvement. He confirmed that an architectural conservation roadmap is in place and encouraged the community to begin cultural initiatives immediately.

The village committee responded enthusiastically, agreeing to several major initiatives, including:

Establishing a Community Museum featuring traditional Monpa masks

Conducting cultural mapping of local heritage

Creating an authentic Monpa Kitchen experience

Reviving the traditional Phla Festival

Promoting indigenous sports such as archery

Designating sacred forests for preservation

The delegation later toured nearby monasteries and discussed the potential of developing the entire Tawang district as a Cultural Heritage Landscape, with Lhou Grelleng positioned as the focal point. A comprehensive action plan focused on heritage conservation and responsible tourism will soon be drafted to guide future development.