Licence scam accused arrested after evading Arunachal Police for over a year

Naharlagun Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested a 33-year-old fraud accused following prolonged surveillance and coordinated efforts with Assam Police.

The accused, identified as Debojit Sharma, a resident of Bihpuria in North Lakhimpur district of Assam, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun Police Station Case No. 106/25 registered under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, Sharma allegedly cheated several individuals in the Doimukh and Naharlagun areas of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) by falsely promising to facilitate pharmacy and other business licences. He reportedly collected substantial sums of money from victims before absconding from the region in 2023.

Police said the accused had been evading arrest for over a year by frequently changing his location and mobile numbers. Following sustained surveillance using both conventional and technical methods, investigators were able to track his movements.

He was eventually apprehended on April 10, from his residence at Pithaguri Mazgaon in Assam, where he had reportedly gone to cast his vote.

The operation was conducted by a Naharlagun Police team led by Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector N. Rama, along with Head Constable K. Samyor, Constable D. Borah and Constable Sanu T. Raj, under proper supervision and in coordination with the Officer-in-Charge of Bihpuria Police Station.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Naharlagun, and has been remanded to judicial custody. Officials said multiple cases are registered against him in different police stations across Naharlagun and Yupia in the ICR.