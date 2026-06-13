Live 1962 war-era mortar defused by Indian Army in Arunachal's Tawang

A live mortar shell believed to date back to the 1962 India-China war was successfully defused by the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, officials said on June 12.

According to Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, the unexploded mortar was recovered on Thursday afternoon from the Lebrang area under Tawang township, prompting immediate security measures in the vicinity.

Upon receiving information from the Tawang Police Station, local authorities coordinated with the Indian Army, while police personnel cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incident.

The mortar was safely defused on Friday in the presence of senior officials, including personnel from the 190 Mountain Brigade. Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Colonel N Vasantharaj, Major Mohammad Akhlas and senior police officials were present during the operation.

Army bomb disposal experts transported the explosive device to the isolated Methang area, where it was successfully neutralised without any incident.

Praising the swift response of the Army, SP Darang commended the 190 Mountain Brigade for its professionalism and technical expertise in handling the potentially dangerous situation.

He noted that unexploded ammunition dating back to the 1962 India-China war is occasionally recovered from border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and warned that such ordnance remains highly explosive despite its age.

The police have urged residents to immediately report any suspected explosives or unexploded military ammunition to the authorities and avoid handling such objects under any circumstances.

No injuries or damage were reported during the recovery and disposal operation.