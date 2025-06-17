Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed Lokam Tassar as the Chairman of the State Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee (SLVMC). This appointment is in line with Section 29(1) of the NFSA and follows the revised Model Citizen's Charter for the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) issued by the Government of India.

The committee plays a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of beneficiaries under the NFSA by addressing public grievances and ensuring transparency in the functioning of the Public Distribution System (PDS).

As Chairman, Tassar has been entrusted with a range of responsibilities aimed at enhancing the delivery and monitoring of food security schemes in the state. The powers and functions delegated to the SLVMC include:

Conducting visits to various Fair Price Shops across the state.

Engaging directly with beneficiaries to understand ground-level issues related to PDS and NFSA.

Ensuring regular supervision and tracking of all schemes under the NFSA.

Reporting any violations of the Act to the concerned District Grievance Redressal Officer (DGRO) in writing.

Notifying the DGRO of any malpractices or misappropriation of funds found during monitoring.

This directive has been issued with the formal approval of the state government, as per Note #12 dated June 13, 2025, under E-Comp. No. 251085.

The government expects that this step will bring renewed focus to accountability, transparency, and timely grievance redressal under the food security framework in Arunachal Pradesh.