Lone survivor of Arunachal gorge tragedy battles for life in Dibrugarh

The only survivor of the Arunachal Pradesh road crash that claimed 18 lives is fighting for survival at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), according to hospital authorities.

Officials said 23-year-old Budheswar Deep was first taken to Tinsukia Medical College after the incident but was transferred to Dibrugarh when his condition deteriorated. Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapnanil Paul confirmed the referral, citing the need for advanced care.

AMCH Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan described Deep’s condition as critical, noting extensive head and chest injuries. “He is not out of danger. A specialised medical team is attending to him,” Dr Bhuyan said, adding that the patient remains in shock due to internal trauma.

Deep managed to reach the Chipra GREF Camp on foot after the crash, enabling authorities to launch rescue operations in the remote area.

The accident occurred on December 8, about 40 km from Hayuliang on the route to Chaglagam, when a truck carrying labourers from Assam’s Tinsukia district plunged into a deep gorge. Eighteen people were confirmed dead, while three remain missing. Authorities said the timing suggests the vehicle may have veered off the road in the evening or late at night.