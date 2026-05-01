Lower Siang Police intensifies anti-drug crackdown, five arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Lower Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh has intensified enforcement operations at the Likabali Check Gate following the recent posting of a new Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police in the district.

Police said a series of targeted operations conducted during April 2026 led to the registration of four cases under the NDPS Act.

In the latest operation carried out on April 29 at around 3:30 pm, police intercepted one individual identified as Semmar Basar, a resident of Nyigam Village in Leparada district, on suspicion at the Likabali Check Gate.

A search was conducted following legal procedures in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, during which suspected heroin and cannabis were recovered from his possession.

Following the seizure, Likabali Police registered Likabali PS Case No. 14/2026 under Sections 21(a) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Police informed that over the past one month, five persons have been arrested in separate anti-drug operations, with seizures amounting to 12.64 grams of suspected heroin and 106 grams of cannabis.

In addition to narcotics enforcement, authorities also intensified Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification drives.

As part of the ILP checking campaign, 15 non-FIR cases were registered under Section 3 of the BEFR Act at Likabali and Nari Police Stations.

Police stated that Lower Siang Police remains committed to combating drug trafficking and ensuring strict compliance with lawful entry regulations in the district.