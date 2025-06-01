The 85th birth anniversary of legendary literary figure Late Lummer Dai was commemorated in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh with a grand celebration and statue inauguration ceremony, attended by Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Transport, Ojing Tasing.

Joining the minister were President of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, Padma Shri awardee and eminent author Mamang Dai, and State BJP President Kaling Moyong.

Late Lummer Dai, born on June 1, 1940, in the remote village of Siluk, is considered a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s literary and cultural identity. His debut novel Paharor Xile Xile (1961), written in Assamese, is widely regarded as the first novel by an Arunachalee and a milestone in the region’s literary history.

Dai's literary journey began during his student days, with the publication of his article Aboror Rup Nuguche Kiyo? in the handwritten school magazine Giribani. Over the decades, he became an indelible voice in literature, using his pen to reflect the ethos and aspirations of his people.

The ceremony also included the prestigious Lummer Dai Literary Award Presentation, honoring writers and thinkers who have upheld his legacy of intellectual and cultural contribution.

Celebrated as a pioneering Assamese writer from Arunachal, Lummer Dai’s works remain a lasting source of inspiration, transcending regional boundaries and enriching Indian literature with themes of identity, vision, and social insight.