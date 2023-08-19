On August 19, 2023, at 20:16:08 IST, an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh, sending tremors across the region.

The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 30.56 and a longitude of 94.92, with a depth of 25 kilometers.

The seismic activity originated in Tibet, China.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.