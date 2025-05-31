In a significant administrative shake-up, the Arunachal Pradesh government has issued fresh transfer and posting orders for several IAS and APCS officers, affecting key positions such as Deputy Commissioners, Secretaries, and Directors across departments and districts.

Among the notable changes:

Key IAS Transfers:

Vishakha Yadav (IAS 2020) has been transferred from DC, Kurung Kumey to DC, Papum Pare, replacing Tayi Taggu.

Toko Babu (APCS) is the new DC of Itanagar Capital Complex, succeeding Talo Potom.

Kunal Yadav (IAS 2021) is now DC, Longding, vice Kanki Darang.

Manjunath R (IAS 2022) becomes DC, Dibang Valley, succeeding Bekir Nyorak.

Yashwant Meena (IAS 2022) takes charge as DC, Kurung Kumey, replacing Vishakha Yadav.

Namgyal Angmo (IAS 2020) appointed as DC, Lower Subansiri, replacing Vivek HP, who is now Secretary, Health.

Fwwrman Brahma (IAS 2019) is the new DC of East Siang.

Major Secretary-Level Changes:

Ankur Garg (IAS 2003) is now Secretary, Planning & Investment and Chairman, APSSB.

Vivek Pandey (IAS 2003) retains his post with additional charge of Commissioner, PHE & WS.

Yashpal Garg (IAS 2008) is now Commissioner, Personnel/Vigilance/Law, relieved from AR & Training.

Ira Singhal (IAS 2015) moved from Secretary, Health to Secretary, AR & Training.

Vivek HP (IAS 2016) now heads Health department as Secretary.

Other Notable Appointments:

Samuel Changkija (IFS) takes over as Secretary, Agriculture, vice Bidol Tayeng.

Komkar Dulom (APCS) becomes Secretary, GA/SA/DA/Protocol.

Dani Salu assumes additional charge of Secretary, PWD, besides his current role in DM.

Kanki Darang (APCS) moves from DC Tawang to Addl. Secretary-cum-Director, DM.

Sonalika Jiwani (IAS 2017) and B.J. Duia (APCS) also reassigned to new strategic roles.

This reshuffle is seen as a move to streamline governance and improve administrative efficiency across districts and departments. The changes take effect immediately and will remain until further orders.