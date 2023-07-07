In a major reshuffle, the Arunachal government has ordered the transfer and promotion of several IPS and APPS officers.

According to the notification, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deputed two Superintendents of Police (SP) for the Itanagar capital region to maintain law and order.

With this development, now there will be two SPs for Naharlagun and Itanagar separately.

Mihin Gambo, IPS, SP of Changlang has been appointed as SP of Naharlagun, while SP of Special Investigation Team (SIT), Rohit Rajbir will be the new SP for Itanagar city.

Besides this, the Home Department of Arunachal Pradesh also ordered the transfer and posting of the IPS and APPS officers with immediate effect.

Here is the list of transferred officers:

