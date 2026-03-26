Man arrested for killing father-daughter duo in Arunachal Pradesh

Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district have arrested the prime accused in a double murder case involving a father and his young daughter, officials said on March 26.

The accused, identified as Madan Karmakar, had been on the run after allegedly killing 42-year-old Bablu Kol and his seven-year-old daughter Rishita on the night of March 4.

According to Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu, a case was registered on March 5 at Kamlao under the Manmao police station limits under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Following the incident, the accused fled to neighbouring Assam. Acting on leads, a police team traced him to Tinsukia district.

On Wednesday, a joint operation was carried out by a team led by Manmao police station officer-in-charge Inspector Wangpol Wangsa, with assistance from the Assam Rifles and Assam Police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police said investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killings.