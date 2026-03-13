Man arrested in online fraud case in Arunachal’s Capital Region; police issue public advisory

Police in the capital region of Arunachal Pradesh have arrested a man in connection with an online financial fraud case in which a woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 90,000 after being lured with a fake offer to purchase iron rods at a cheap price.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Naharlagun, incidents of online cheating and financial fraud have been increasing in the capital region, with fraudsters posing as traders and offering goods at unusually low prices to attract victims.

Police said the victim was contacted by a person identifying himself as “MD Ashiqul Alom,” who claimed to be a retailer dealing in iron rods and offered the materials at a discounted rate. The accused allegedly collected an advance payment of Rs 90,000 from the victim but failed to deliver the goods.

The case has been registered as Case No. PH/PS 06/2026 under Sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Police identified the accused as Soribuddin Ahmed, who was arrested from Kutubpur in Bihpuria in Assam by a team led by Inspector Gejum Basar, along with ASI M. Rebe and Constable Pankaj Saikia. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SDPO Rishi Longdo and under the guidance of Officer-in-Charge Torun Mai of Papu Hills Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega also issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain cautious while making online purchases. The police advised people to avoid making advance payments to unknown sellers and to verify the identity and credibility of sellers before transferring money.

Citizens have been urged to immediately report any cyber fraud to the national cyber helpline number 1930, the police said.