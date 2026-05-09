Man arrested with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh in Arunachal’s Naharlagun

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with narcotics worth around Rs 30 lakh during an anti-drug operation in Naharlagun, police said on Saturday, May 9.

According to Nyelam Nega, the raid was carried out at Polo Colony in Naharlagun, where police seized 113 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 144 grams.

Police also recovered 30 tablets of Nitrazepam weighing nearly 300 mg during the operation.

The accused, identified as Vijay Parang (30), was arrested from the spot. Officials also seized cash believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

Police estimated the market value of the seized contraband at around Rs 30 lakh.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.