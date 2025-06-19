A man went missing after falling into the Siom river on Wednesday evening while attempting to cross a suspension bridge in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Shi Yomi district, according to police.

The missing individual, identified as 40-year-old Tade Pigyor, was crossing the bridge connecting Yapik and Lipo villages when the structure reportedly shifted or tilted, causing him to lose balance and fall into the fast-flowing river, said Shi Yomi Superintendent of Police S K Thongdok.

Search and rescue efforts began immediately after authorities were alerted. Despite ongoing operations by district police, there has been no sign of Pigyor as of Thursday.

Neighbouring districts, including West Siang, East Siang, and Siang, have been notified in case the river current carries the man downstream.

The area is known for limited connectivity and difficult terrain, which officials say may complicate the rescue efforts. (PTI)