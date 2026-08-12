Mandrax seized, suspect apprehended in joint operation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bordumsa

The 20 Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, seized 26 grams of Mandrax (Methaqualone) and apprehended a person in Bordumsa area of Changlang district on Wednesday, August 12.

The operation was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs, according to the security forces.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to Bordumsa Police Station in Changlang district for further investigation and legal action.

Authorities said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances in the region.