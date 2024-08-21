The Manipur State Transport (MST) has announced a 100 per cent concession on bus fares for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with immediate effect.

IDPs can avail of this concession by presenting their district administration-issued ID card to the conductor of MST buses.

As per the notification, the conductor will record the ID card number and submit it to the MST manager daily.

This decision has been approved by the competent authority.

Earlier on August 17, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with internally displaced persons (IDPs) at his official residence to discuss grievances and difficulties endured by them.



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Following the meeting, a grievance cell was opened to address health and education-related problems.

The Manipur chief minister held a talk with IDPs residing in different camps.

During the discussion, the IDPs detailed the unbeatable problems that face in their daily life in taking care of their health, providing proper education to their children and the absence of proper settlement.

Upon learning of their grievances, the chief minister assured them of taking all possible steps to solve their problems.

Some of the swift actions taken by the Chief Minister after their meeting include the opening of a grievance cell to handle complaints related to education and health issues.

Additionally, medicine counters for IDPs will be established at JNIMS and RIMS, where IDPs can obtain medicines on a credit basis if they face financial difficulties.