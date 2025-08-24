Arunachal: 10-year-old Marpi Karlo shines with gold in shooting championship

A class 6 student of Arunachal’s VKV School, Balijan, Marpi Karlo, has won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle (Women) category at the 6th State Shooting Championship 2025, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Rifle Association (APRA) at the Rajiv Gandhi University Shooting Range, Doimukh.

The 10-year-old from Gogar village, Likabali, Lower Siang district, is the daughter of Jummar Karlo and Yomnya Doke Karlo. She has been mentored and guided by her aunty, Jumngam Karlo, who played a key role in honing her shooting skills.

Despite competing against senior shooters, Marpi displayed remarkable precision and composure to emerge on top. With this victory, she has also qualified for the upcoming zonal-level competition, marking a big step in her sporting career.

Her triumph comes just a year after she bagged the Bronze Medal in the 5th State Shooting Championship 2024, signalling her rapid progress and growing potential in the sport.

Looking ahead, Marpi Karlo's future in the sport seems promising. Her achievements at such a young age point towards a bright future, with many more accomplishments likely to come as she continues to refine her skills and gain experience on larger stages. The community in Arunachal Pradesh eagerly anticipates her performance at the zonal levels.