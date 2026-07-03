Massive flood and cloudburst damage cuts off several villages in Arunachal Pradesh

Massive floods, cloudbursts and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on June 28 have caused widespread devastation across several villages under the 36-Nari-Koyu Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, damaging bridges, roads, homes, agricultural fields and public infrastructure while cutting off many villages from the rest of the region.

According to preliminary damage assessment reports, at least six major bridges, including the Reme RCC Bridge, Koyu RCC Bridge, Sijo RCC Bridge, Sido Bridge and Doge RCC Bridge, were either damaged or washed away. Several roads linking remote villages have been completely blocked by landslides, disrupting transportation and emergency response operations.

Villages such as Lipin, Mane, Tene, Sipu, Kakki, Koyu, Rotte, Kadu, Rina, Sido, Korang and Tabi Ripo reported extensive losses. Hundreds of wet rice cultivation (WRC) fields, orange orchards, arecanut plantations, fish ponds and irrigation canals were washed away. Many homes were partially submerged or damaged by landslides, while drinking water pipelines, electricity poles and public facilities suffered severe destruction.

In Kadu village, authorities reported large-scale agricultural losses, multiple houses damaged, road connectivity completely cut off, and an estimated 1,000 cattle and goats swept away by floodwaters. In Korang village, the crucial Rema Bridge, which connects parts of East Siang and Lower Siang districts, was severely damaged and declared unsafe for use.

Several schools, health facilities, community structures and government buildings also sustained damage. Local panchayat leaders said many affected villages remain isolated, and the full extent of the losses is yet to be assessed due to continuous rainfall and blocked roads.

Village authorities and residents have appealed for immediate restoration of roads and bridges, financial compensation, relief and rehabilitation assistance, restoration of power and drinking water supply, and deployment of heavy machinery to clear landslides and reconnect the affected areas.

Officials said further assessment and rescue operations are underway as the state government continues to monitor the situation.