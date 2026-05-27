Massive landslide blocks Potin-Ziro highway amid heavy rain in Arunachal

A major landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has blocked the Potin-Ziro stretch of National Highway 13 in Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting road connectivity to Ziro, the headquarters of Lower Subansiri district.

According to reports, the landslide deposited massive debris on the highway, rendering the route inaccessible for vehicular movement. The affected road connects Ziro through Potin in Papum Pare district and also passes via Yazali in Keyi Panyor district.

Officials said continuous heavy downpour in the state has hampered immediate clearance operations. Restoration work is expected to take at least two to three days due to the prevailing weather conditions and the large volume of debris accumulated on the roadway.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the blocked stretch and use the alternate route through Kimin via Assam to reach the state capital, Itanagar, and other destinations.

Traffic movement in the region has been severely affected, with commuters facing delays and disruptions following the closure of the highway.