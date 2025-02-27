A massive landslide struck National Highway-313 near Anini in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on the evening of February 26, completely washing away portions of the road and disrupting traffic movement. The landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall over the past few weeks.

The affected stretch of NH-313 connects Roing in Lower Dibang Valley to Anini in Dibang Valley and serves as a crucial lifeline for the district. Additionally, the highway holds strategic importance due to its proximity to *Massive landslide hits Anini highway in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley, traffic disrupted*

A massive landslide struck National Highway-313 near Anini in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on the evening of February 26, completely washing away portions of the road and disrupting traffic movement. The landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall over the past few weeks.

The affected stretch of NH-313 connects Roing in Lower Dibang Valley to Anini in Dibang Valley and serves as a crucial lifeline for the district. Additionally, the highway holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the international border with China. The landslide has completely severed road connectivity, cutting off access for residents and essential supplies.

In response, the Dibang Valley district administration has deployed workers and heavy machinery to carry out restoration work on a war footing. Officials estimate that it may take a few days to restore traffic movement.

Amid ongoing restoration efforts, the Dibang Valley District Magistrate has issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to avoid traveling on the affected highway until repairs are completed. Travelers have been advised to seek alternative routes or delay their journeys to ensure safety.

Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to restore connectivity at the earliest while ensuring the safety of workers and residents in the region.the international border with China. The landslide has completely severed road connectivity, cutting off access for residents and essential supplies.

In response, the Dibang Valley district administration has deployed workers and heavy machinery to carry out restoration work on a war footing. Officials estimate that it may take a few days to restore traffic movement.

Amid ongoing restoration efforts, the Dibang Valley District Magistrate has issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to avoid traveling on the affected highway until repairs are completed. Travelers have been advised to seek alternative routes or delay their journeys to ensure safety.

Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to restore connectivity at the earliest while ensuring the safety of workers and residents in the region.