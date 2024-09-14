Arunachal Pradesh's 'Medicine from the Sky' initiative which was launched in 2022 in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) has delivered over 12,000 medical supplies across the state, according to a WEF report.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal CM exalted the achievement, reminding that the initiative was launched as a pilot project from Seppa to Chayang Tajo on August 15, 2022.

The project was launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a drone hub.

The CM stated on his X handle, "The scheme has successfully delivered thousands of life-saving medicines across the challenging terrains of Arunachal Pradesh. Heartening to see that our initiative has received praise from the World Economic Forum."

In line with the vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to make India a drone hub, we launched the 'Medicine from Sky' initiative on August 15, 2022, as a pilot project from Seppa to Chayang Tajo.



The scheme has successfully delivered thousands of life-saving medicines across… — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 14, 2024

The Arunachal government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) launched the pilot project “Medicine from the Sky” initiative in 2022 to test the technological capabilities of drones and understand how health systems function and respond to the use of drone-based supply chains.

As per the report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the initiative has delivered over 12,000 medical supplies, saving over 15,000 hours of land-travel time.

Launched in 2020, the drone-based healthcare delivery programme aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access for India’s remote and hard-to-reach regions by leveraging advanced aerial technology.