Arunachal Pradesh’s Agali Lingfa is worried that his new-found love for Rugby might end up unfulfilled when he shifts back to his native state where there’s negligible knowledge about the sport.

Representing Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gujarat, Agali has finished his assignments at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023, Ashtalakshmi with his side losing all their four matches.

But despite the below-par show by his team, there’s no lack of motivation in the 21-year-old Arunachali rugby player, who now is looking forward to sowing the seeds of the sport back in his home state.

Agali started as a footballer at Sepa in East Kameng district and switched to rugby only after being picked for RRU, Gujarat team a few months ago. He was instantly fascinated by the power and speed required to play the sport and wants to form a team in Pasighat, using the limited knowledge he has garnered from his stint in Gujarat.

“I will soon be transferred to the Pasighat campus of Rashtriya Rakhsa University and there are no rugby teams in the campus. So, when I join the campus, I will try and form a team with whatever basics I have learnt from my coaches”, he said.

“No one knows about the sport in Arunachal, it is a new sport for the state. I want to begin by guiding the Under-14 kids. Someone has to take the step, why not me? If I don’t try and keep thinking whether I will be successful or not, it won’t work."

“There are many footballers in Arunachal Pradesh and if a few of them volunteer for the new sport we can form a team. Results will follow, but first need to make people understand the sport. I will try that in the Pasighat campus. We can initially take help from the coaches through video conferencing and then can have a permanent coach”, added the BA Security Management student, who also hopes to convince Rugby India to help set up a grassroots level coaching facility in the North Eastern state.

Agali also spoke highly of the Khelo India University Games, saying that the platform has helped him and his young RRU team assess where they stand against the other top universities. “This is my first Khelo India University Games and seeing the level of competition here, we will return with a lot of takeaways. There are many players in the Games who have played for the country, so competing against such players gives you the opportunity to learn even if you end on the losing side.”

“The process is important, results will follow,” he added.