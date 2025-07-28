Arunachal's Lohit district launches oil palm plantation drive to boost self-reliance

The District Agriculture Office Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh, on July 28, organised a Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive, 2025 at New Hatiduba Village in collaboration with Patanjali Foods Ltd, under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

The event brought together key stakeholders—from policymakers to cultivators—to drive home the message of self-reliance in edible oil production.

Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA, Tezu, delivered the inaugural address, highlighting the structural importance of market assurance. He informed the gathering that a buy-back policy is in place to ensure farmers have no difficulty in selling their produce.

“Lohit district has been allotted the largest quota under NMEO-OP in Arunachal Pradesh, which reflects the government's strong intent,” he noted. Dr. Chai also stressed the geopolitical relevance of the scheme. “Reducing reliance on edible oil imports from Indonesia and Malaysia will not only boost India’s strategic autonomy but also reinforce our food security,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, in his keynote address, emphasized the dual benefit of oil palm cultivation: economic upliftment and social transformation. He made a strong appeal to farmers to replace opium cultivation—which has long-term social consequences—with oil palm farming. “Oil palm is not just a crop; it is a pathway to a sustainable livelihood and a drug-free society,” he asserted.

Tapas Kumar Tripathi, Deputy General Manager, Patanjali Foods Ltd, highlighted the urgent need for expanding domestic palm oil cultivation. “India imports nearly 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, while Arunachal Pradesh alone consumes about 18,000 metric tonnes. This mission is more than just an agricultural programme—it is a national economic priority,” he stated. He assured farmers of Patanjali’s long-term support in procurement and local processing.

T.D. Neckom, Director of Agriculture, elaborated on the macroeconomic implications, pointing out that India currently meets only 44% of its edible oil requirement domestically.

“The rest is imported at an annual cost of nearly ₹80,000 crore, which burdens our economy. Promoting oil palm cultivation is both economically sound and nationally essential,” he said. He assured the gathering of maximum departmental support for farmers adopting oil palm.

The programme featured the inspiring success story of Gagan Perying, a progressive farmer from Roing. Starting with just one hectare, he now earns Rs 20,000 – Rs 25,000 per month from his 25-hectare oil palm plantation. “It’s low-maintenance, and government support has made it smooth and profitable. I urge other farmers to make the best use of unused land,” he shared.

Adding the voice of grassroots concerns, Tana Jasap, General Secretary, All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers Association, called for enhanced protection from wild elephants through the solar fencing scheme and timely disbursal of incentives, which he said are critical to maintaining farmer morale and confidence.

Nyage Loya, District Agriculture Officer, Lohit, emphasized the region’s high potential for oil palm cultivation due to its suitable agro-climatic conditions and availability of unused and fertile land. He urged farmers to come forward in large numbers and assured that the Agriculture Department will provide continuous technical guidance, support for nursery development, and linkages with buyers.

It saw enthusiastic participation from Balong Tindiya ZPM Tezu, Teli Hormin Camdir President, All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers’ Association, Gaon Buras, SHG members, panchayat leaders, progressive farmers, and agriculture entrepreneurs from across the district.