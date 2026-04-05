Arunachal Pradesh: Meje Taku elected AAPSU president in a high-stakes election marked by controversy and violence

The apex student body of Arunachal Pradesh, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, has elected new leadership for 2026, with Meje Taku emerging victorious in the 27th general election that witnessed controversy, disruptions, and incidents of violence.

According to the final results declared on Sunday after 25 rounds of counting, Taku secured 2,513 votes out of a total 5,604 votes cast, defeating his closest rival Debia Muj, who polled 1,552 votes. Another contender, Byabang Hapo Dui, secured 1,480 votes. Taku won the presidential race with a margin of 961 votes.

In the race for general secretary, Mato Bui was elected with 2,644 votes, defeating Nun Pertin, Tali Gongo, and Thomas Jerang by a margin of 1,270 votes.

For vice-president (west), Lukken Kukken Gamlin won with 2,323 votes, ahead of Bengia Anthony and Gachi Techi.

Among other key posts, Reri Tajo Rai won the co-convenor (women) seat, while Zentle Mosu secured the finance secretary position with the highest margin of 1,337 votes.

Tana Tagi Tara was elected games and sports secretary, while Kipa Arun won the assistant games and sports secretary post.

Tatkim Megu narrowly won the assistant education secretary post, defeating Likha Gago.

In other results, Neelam Gap was elected health and hygiene secretary, Ronny Borang became chief editor, and Kocho Nampe won the chief auditor post.

Additionally, Likha Tebin was elected editor, while Techi Tannu secured the secretary for women affairs position.

The election results mark a new chapter for AAPSU, with expectations high from the newly elected leadership to address student issues and strengthen the organisation amid recent controversies.